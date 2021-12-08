DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 332,424 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,424 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $559,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.