DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 49,813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,813 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $998.15 and its 200 day moving average is $791.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

