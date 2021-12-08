DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,293,484 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.79% of Stellantis worth $308,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.