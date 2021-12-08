DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,018,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

