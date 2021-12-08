DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Comcast worth $284,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.