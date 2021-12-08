DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $449,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.