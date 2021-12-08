DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,278 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $282,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.92. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

