DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $151,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

