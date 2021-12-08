Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

12/7/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.51 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

12/4/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Del Taco Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

