Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.08

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.08 and traded as high as $44.40. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 20,909 shares.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.80%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 139.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

