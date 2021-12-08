Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

