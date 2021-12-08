Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.33 ($179.02).

Delivery Hero stock traded up €7.80 ($8.76) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €107.60 ($120.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($163.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

