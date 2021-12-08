Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Up 1%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $120.50. 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

