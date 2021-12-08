DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00348978 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $731.94 or 0.01450612 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

