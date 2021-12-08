Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 1.3%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03). Approximately 1,429,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,714,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £27.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 25.00 and a current ratio of 25.00.

About Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

