Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 1,476 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.74 and a beta of 1.79.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
