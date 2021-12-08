Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 1,476 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

