DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.86

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $38.87. DENSO shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 33,938 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

