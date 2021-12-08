Depth Token (DEP) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $470,859.00 and $53,385.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Depth Token has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

