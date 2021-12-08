Dero Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00027567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $153.61 million and $816,275.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,451.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.73 or 0.08744475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00324476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00950532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00081211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00419260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00296651 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,044,973 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

