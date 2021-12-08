Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.79) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.94).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,357 ($44.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,860 ($37.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($51.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,443.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,521.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.33.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

