Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.63

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

