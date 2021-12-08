Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.64. 10,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 133,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

