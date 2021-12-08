Desjardins Increases Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,876. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $41,057,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $10,545,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,463,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.