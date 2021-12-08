Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

