Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 31 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 31 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

