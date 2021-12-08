Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $37.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.