Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $37.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of CNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

