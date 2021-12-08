Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $63.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.