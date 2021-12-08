Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA PBB traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($12.19). 223,666 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.34. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.