Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA PBB traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($12.19). 223,666 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.34. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

