Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Up 5.8%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.11 ($61.92) and last traded at €54.93 ($61.72). Approximately 4,138,130 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.91 ($58.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

