Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($82.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($74.31).

DPW traded up €3.02 ($3.39) on Wednesday, reaching €54.93 ($61.72). The company had a trading volume of 4,138,130 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.61. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

