Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($80.90) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($74.31).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €3.02 ($3.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €54.93 ($61.72). 4,138,130 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

