Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.12 ($18.12) and last traded at €16.04 ($18.02). Approximately 10,390,502 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($17.84).

The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.39.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

