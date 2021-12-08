Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($24.49) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.04).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting €16.04 ($18.02). 10,390,502 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a one year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

