Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 22,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTCWY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

