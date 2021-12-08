Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.75 Per Share

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,464.10 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Dewhurst has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,791 ($37.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,688.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,003.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83.

About Dewhurst

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

