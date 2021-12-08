Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.75 Per Share

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,464.10 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Dewhurst has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,791 ($37.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,688.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,003.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83.
