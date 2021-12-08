dHedge DAO Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $641,766.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,506,779 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

