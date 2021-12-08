Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 25,120 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40.

ATEN traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 1,066,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,403. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

