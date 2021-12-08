Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,550.86

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,550.86 ($47.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,017.50 ($53.28). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 4,016 ($53.26), with a volume of 3,523,293 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 4,770 ($63.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($47.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.35) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.02) to GBX 4,470 ($59.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,981.33 ($52.80).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,683.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,550.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market capitalization of £93.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($63.67), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,697,571.46). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($46.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,981.01). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

