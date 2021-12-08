DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 1.2% Higher

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 29,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 107,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,190. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $66,300 and sold 40,000 shares worth $18,920.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

