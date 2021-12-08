DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 3.1%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $27.86. 725,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 192,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DICE. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
