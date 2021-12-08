Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 2,181,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

