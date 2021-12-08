DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) recently:

11/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $179.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.