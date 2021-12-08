DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack Buys 227,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
DKS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.
DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
