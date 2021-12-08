DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack Buys 227,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DKS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

