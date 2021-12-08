Digitalcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $211,915.70 and $28.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,557.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.31 or 0.08697728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00326597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00956000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080772 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.00416341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00296408 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,094,833 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

