DigitalNote Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $4,770.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00409896 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,829,030 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,532,741 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.