Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.
DDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DDS opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
