Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

