Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 342,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.