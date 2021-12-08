Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

