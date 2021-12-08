DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.71. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 31,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$232.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.63 million. Research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

